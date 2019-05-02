Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders pass ordinance regarding public pools

new for you new for you now at "5"... "vigo county leaders" pass a new ordinance.. regarding "public swimming pools and spas". under the new ordinance....pools and public spas.. will have to get "a permit" "from the vigo county health department". "if" certain requirements are "not" met.. pools and spas could be forced to close. there are "44"-establishments that "the health department" will now oversee. another set "of checks and balances".. to keep you and your family safe. ///// //// "...it just gives us a little more control if there is a problem going on we can take their permit away and close down their pool and they have to stay closed until we allow them to open which wasn't how it was prior..." /////// "the health department "the health "the health department says".. "the new ordinance' gives them more regulation over training people who maintain public pools. "a safeguard" to make sure they're taking