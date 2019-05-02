Speech to Text for Mother accused in her son's death enters guilty plea

a vigo county mother.. accused in her son's death.. now enters "a plea agreement". this morning.. "tabetha smith" filed "a guilty plea" with the court. "smith" was originally facing "4"-counts "of neglect a dependent".. including: "1"-resulting in death. "today's plea" would dismiss all but "1" charge. that's according "to online court documents". "the court" has now taken "that plea agreement" under advisement. you may recall.. "doctor roland kohr said".. "smith's "3"-month-old son "died from severe dehydration" last april. "police say".. several medical professionals "demanded" that she put her son's feeding tube back into place.. but that never happened. "smith" is set