Speech to Text for Firefighters battle blaze in Vincennes

"a vincennes business".. catches fire "late this afternoon". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. joins us now "live" from the scene. what can you tell us at this point "gary"... //////// susie.. crews were called here to the east side of town around "3" p-m. details are very few at this moment, but here's what i can tell you... fire crews were called to "cabinetry by provines". that's located at 2-12 south hickory corner road here in vincennes. as you can see from the map.. it's near u-s "50". when crews arrived on scene.. heavy smoke was coming from the building. in fact.. smoke covered most of the roadway for a while. crews continue fighting this fire right now. no word just yet as to what may've started this fire. i will continue to dig for more information. and have the very latest for you at the top of the hour. reporting live in vincennes. gary brian.. news 10. /////