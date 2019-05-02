Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Firefighters battle blaze in Vincennes

Firefighters battle blaze in Vincennes

Posted: May. 2, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Firefighters battle blaze in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a vincennes business".. catches fire "late this afternoon". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. joins us now "live" from the scene. what can you tell us at this point "gary"... //////// susie.. crews were called here to the east side of town around "3" p-m. details are very few at this moment, but here's what i can tell you... fire crews were called to "cabinetry by provines". that's located at 2-12 south hickory corner road here in vincennes. as you can see from the map.. it's near u-s "50". when crews arrived on scene.. heavy smoke was coming from the building. in fact.. smoke covered most of the roadway for a while. crews continue fighting this fire right now. no word just yet as to what may've started this fire. i will continue to dig for more information. and have the very latest for you at the top of the hour. reporting live in vincennes. gary brian.. news 10. /////
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

April rain has delayed planting season into May

Image

Shear Madness goes to Riley

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County leaders pass ordinance regarding public pools

Image

Students make donation to 12-Points Project

Image

Mother accused in her son's death enters guilty plea

Image

Firefighters battle blaze in Vincennes

Image

What happens now for Terre Haute's potential casino?

Image

Reaction to proposed new Vigo County Jail location

Image

Wapasiki Sipiwii Mounds, May 11th @ Fairbanks, In

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says