What happens now for Terre Haute's potential casino?

Posted: May. 2, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"2"-major things must happen before "a casino" is built in terre haute. "first" involves "spectacle entertainment".. "the company" who wants to move its "2"-gary, indiana casinos "off of lake michigan". "the other".. involves "all registered voters" in vigo county. as news 10's "jon swaner" explains.. both of those steps "could happen" "before the end of this year". /////// ////// < spectacle entertainment wants to move one of its casinos in gary inland to the i-80, 94 interchange. the company has until the end of this year to make this move, which it has said in the past it intends to do. if that happens, spectacle would then relinquish its second license. that will be awarded to vigo county. and this is where registered voters come into play. voters must approve the casino by referendum. state lawmakers mandated that the vigo county election board must hold a special election either this fall or next spring. you'll find a question on the ballot of that special election: "shall inland casino gambling be permitted in vigo county?" voters will select either "yes" or "no." in a recent news 10 poll, 70 percent responded in favor of a casino, while 24 percent voted against it. if voted down, vigo county cannot have another special election like this for two years. however, if approved, the indiana gaming commission will select an operator it this is best for a terre haute casino. it will be modestly sized, with 1500 gambling games. in our next hour, i'll talk more about the commission's selection process, plus show how the gaming tax revenue will be distributed to taxing entities here in vigo county. back to you.> ///////
