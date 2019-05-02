Speech to Text for Reaction to proposed new Vigo County Jail location

"who's so concerned about selling this place location to someone downtown and what do they got to benefit out of it. cause it's not benefiting the tax payers." /////// "vigo county commissioners" have announced where they plan "to place a new jail". but "the decision" is "not" sitting well "with a lot of people". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, may 2nd. ////// as we explained "yesterday as breaking news".. "county commissioners" hope to place the new jail "near" "the old stu's golf course". as we're hearing today "as our top story".. some people "d "not" agree". news 10's "richard solomon" is "live" at that location. he has more for you now.. on the reason "why some people are so upset". "richard"... //////// //////// i'm standing not too far from where this new jail could be built. i'm right between the movie theatres. if you take a look behind me...all of this area you see behind the amc theater is what commissioners have decided on. last night we had a poll on twitter. so far 224 have voted on whether they like this location. on twitter.... 58% of people voted "no" they don't like this new location. while 26% of the votes were "yes". they are in favor of it. 16% unsure. many people left comments on our facebook page. some say the current jail location.... combined with the former honda car lot across the street makes the most sense. others think putting the jail here will hurt businesses in this area. there are restaurants...apartments..and of course the mall nearby. many people i spoke with say they're not convinced this is the best spot. /////// "it's a bad eye sore for what needs to happen at the mall.. the mall needs a revamp and that's gonna be an eye sore for everything..... when we have all these different spots around here there's a roller skating rink that's right across the street here behind the corner i mean you're still putting a jail in proximity to where you have chidren that conjugate " ////// this area will be subdivided into mutiple sections. coming up at the top of the hour we'll take a look at the process of how this will be broken up. reporting live in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. ////////