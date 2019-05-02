Clear

Wapasiki Sipiwii Mounds, May 11th @ Fairbanks, In

Historical park ceremonial mounds of the late Woodland era.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 4:23 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wapasiki Sipiwii Mounds, May 11th @ Fairbanks, In

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

river.the mound <alia talks with rogier donker wapasiki sipiwii mounds historical park ceremonial mounds of the lates woodland era, 900 - 1650 ad. he name comes from the miami indian name for the wabash river.the mound builders in times past used sacred sites like this for burial and ceremonial purposes. learn about the people who once lived in this area. call for entries and crafters and artists who'd like a booth at the annual fundraiser that's coming up on may 11th from 9 a.m. til 5 p.m. cost is $10.00 call faye at 236-3831 old art of spear throwing on display tomahawk target throwing, black powder archery demonstrations and beating of giant drum! food and drink available, brats, fry bread, drinks, etc. all prices $1/item free golf cart rides, walking trails, giant buffalo, sasqwatch and more.> break 4 widespread showers and storms will continue for the afternoon with heavier rain moving in tonight. lows drop to 55. there's a slight chance of rain tomorrow morning, then we dry out for several hours tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 70. another wave of rain will try to move in friday night and stick around for saturday. that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for
Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wapasiki Sipiwii Mounds, May 11th @ Fairbanks, In

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Golden Apple: Hands-on teaching at Richland County Middle School

Image

More showers and storms. High: 74°

Image

Sam Steimel

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Image

Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary

Image

Rose Show puts projects on display

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says