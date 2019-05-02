Speech to Text for Wapasiki Sipiwii Mounds, May 11th @ Fairbanks, In

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

river.the mound <alia talks with rogier donker wapasiki sipiwii mounds historical park ceremonial mounds of the lates woodland era, 900 - 1650 ad. he name comes from the miami indian name for the wabash river.the mound builders in times past used sacred sites like this for burial and ceremonial purposes. learn about the people who once lived in this area. call for entries and crafters and artists who'd like a booth at the annual fundraiser that's coming up on may 11th from 9 a.m. til 5 p.m. cost is $10.00 call faye at 236-3831 old art of spear throwing on display tomahawk target throwing, black powder archery demonstrations and beating of giant drum! food and drink available, brats, fry bread, drinks, etc. all prices $1/item free golf cart rides, walking trails, giant buffalo, sasqwatch and more.> break 4 widespread showers and storms will continue for the afternoon with heavier rain moving in tonight. lows drop to 55. there's a slight chance of rain tomorrow morning, then we dry out for several hours tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 70. another wave of rain will try to move in friday night and stick around for saturday. that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for