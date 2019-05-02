Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: May. 2, 2019 4:21 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will continue for the afternoon with heavier rain moving in tonight. lows drop to 55. there's a slight chance of rain tomorrow morning, then we dry out for several hours tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 70. another wave of rain will try to move in friday night and stick around for saturday.
Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

