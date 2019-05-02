Speech to Text for Golden Apple: Hands-on teaching at Richland County Middle School

< this is "golden apple week" here at news 10. it's very rare two teachers from the same school win an apple... the same year. but this year it's happened twice! quadruple the good luck! this morning...our second winner from richland county middle school in olney, illinois. a science teacher who believes hands-on learning is the most effective way to reach students. /////// < ...so today we are going to be extracting the dna out of the strawberry... 7th grade science teacher kristie shoemaker works hard to get kids thinking..building...solving. ...learning to build something or figure something out really develops that part of the brain that helps you problem solve..which is a skill you will use in your every day life... ...you'll want to drain your strawberry into something. on this day the students are studying dna.. strawberries contain 8 copies of each chromosome. a perfect specimen to isolate d-n-a. one of the many projects mrs. shoemaker uses to reinforce "stem"...science, technology, engineering and math. to the kids...it's more fun learning the concepts...by being a part of them. ...you get to talk to your friends and use hands-on stuff...just my type of stuff that i like to do. ...her teaching was perfect for me... ...she plans very engaging lessons..ya know science activities where kids can get their hands on and get very involved in it... mrs. shoemaker teaches her kids about disabilities and how different joints work. they use their engineering knowledge to build their own prosthetic hand to lift a cup and do other small tasks. and they learn about land formations in illinois, caves and plant life...by seeing them first-hand. thanks to a grant mrs. shoemaker wrote...the "entire" 7th grade is able to canoe and hike through the shawnee national forest. learning about their environment hands-on. but perhaps the most beneficial lessons she teaches are life lessons. kristie shoemaker holds a class in the morning's on important decision making...relationships..add... ns. guidance from a teacher who truly cares about them...to help put these middle schoolers on a path to a healthy future. ...this is a crucial time to give guidance in some of the decisions they're going to be making through middle school and through high school and as a young adult... ...you'll see those strands of dna fibers just pull out... shoemaker jokes that her biggest problem is keeping her students from eating their science projects! a fun way of learning that truly seems to work in this classroom. ...when students watch you do something they're looking. when they listen to you...they hear...but when they actually do that's when true understanding and true learning occurs. kristi shoemaker's motto is...if you do it hands on...you learn it. one of the many reasons her kids excel in science at richland county middle school. and why she's a 20-19 golden apple award winner.> a special thanks to photojournalist tony kassissieh for his help on our stories. tomorrow we'll travel to brazil, indiana to present our final golden