Thursday: More showers and storms. High: 74°

Thursday Night: Showers, cooling off. Low: 56°

Friday: Morning showers. Then some clearing. High: 70°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front is set to move through the area and that should be the last of the most current unsettled weather pattern. It has prompted flooding and flash flooding issues across the viewing area. There'll still be a chance for some Friday morning showers, but after that some drier air should move in and, at least, thin out the clouds. A few breaks of sunshine may be likely by late Friday afternoon. With that said, we're watching another cold front beginning to develop in Central Canada. If it drops - and it looks like it will - more rain will be in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday and Monday look to be dry, but there's still some rain out there by the middle part of next week.