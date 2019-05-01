Speech to Text for Northview baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... welcome back... after a slow start to the season northview baseball has turned things around, the knights have won four of their last five... knights hosted greencastle tonight.... northview had their ace on the mound in dylan zentko...he was dealing, the lefty took a no-hitter into the seventh inning... northview had a five-nothing lead in final inning...greencastle would load the bases with no outs.... tiger cubs get a run on this rbi groundout.....but that's all they would get off zentko.... he allowed just one run, going the distance...only fitting he ends the game with a strike out, he had 13 of those tonight....the kid has some good stuff... northview wins 5-1, zentko tosses a one-hit gem.....the knights are now seven and seven on