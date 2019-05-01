Clear

Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the legacy going for so long. a terre haute restaurant is giving back to an organization in need.. mcdonald's on lafayette avenue held a grand re-opening ceremony today.. the restaurant just had some remodeling done. today-- it donated 20-thousand dollars to the terre haute boys and girls club.. the money will help the organization buy two new buses. " these kids probably wouldn't have a chance to go to these different areas if it weren't for these field trips throughout the summer. without two brand new buses. on of the buses was on its last leg. the other one needed some work done. so mcdonalds stepped up and provided that for us. and we're really greatful." the money will also provide scholarships
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sam Steimel

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Image

Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary

Image

Rose Show puts projects on display

Image

Commissioners approve new jail location, now what?

Image

Hey Kevin in a hotdog suit

Image

Fashion show for a good cause

Image

ISU Magnificent Seven reunion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says