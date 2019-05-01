Speech to Text for Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

the legacy going for so long. a terre haute restaurant is giving back to an organization in need.. mcdonald's on lafayette avenue held a grand re-opening ceremony today.. the restaurant just had some remodeling done. today-- it donated 20-thousand dollars to the terre haute boys and girls club.. the money will help the organization buy two new buses. " these kids probably wouldn't have a chance to go to these different areas if it weren't for these field trips throughout the summer. without two brand new buses. on of the buses was on its last leg. the other one needed some work done. so mcdonalds stepped up and provided that for us. and we're really greatful." the money will also provide scholarships