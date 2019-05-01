Speech to Text for Rose Show puts projects on display

make a change. students from area colleges are working to make the world a better place with their neat innovations. the annual "rose show" happened today. it featured projects by students at rose-hulman institute of technology. these projects were made to help families.. communities.. and companies. there was everything from a breast cancer detection device to a headset for the visually impaired. students say they really enjoyed the challenge. "its been a whole 25 weeks working on it, theres been some ups and downs and theres beens some 'oh nos are we going to do it?' my whole entire team they're such great guys. and i'm sure a lot of the senior teams can speak on that working together in a group it really brought us together." the work on the work on display was created with artificial intelligence, 3-d technology, programming, and much more. the "rose-show" originally started