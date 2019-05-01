Clear

Hey Kevin in a hotdog suit

Posted: May. 1, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

news 10. true style never grows old. that's the motto of one local fashion show! news 10 stopped by springhill village in terre haute. that's where style encore presented residents with the latest fashion trends. the show had a special theme of "springtime in paris". storm team 10's very own kevin orpurt emceed the event. proceeds from today's show benefited senior education
