Speech to Text for ISU Magnificent Seven reunion

50 years ago today, a group of seven indiana state university students took over a building on campus. they peacefully protested a need for change. now, they're reconnecting after all these years.... news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from "isu" with details of the takeover. i'm here at gillum hall...which was referred to as the administration building in 1969. it's the exact building the "magnificent seven" took over t bring awareness to campus. < "for us to be here 50 years whatever later, still talking about it means something." today, current and former isu students reconnected to celebrate an impactful piece of history. in 1969, 7-students came together for a call to action. they might not have known what they were doing... but they knew something had to be done. "there was a lot of emotion to it, we didn't exactly have it all figured out, exactly where we were heading but we knew we had to get going somewhere." michael "shane" wright is one of the original seven members. 3 he laughs at the situation now... *nat sound laughing* but it wasn't always a laughing matter for these students struggling for a change. "indiana state at the time was kind of a little on the backwards side socially and politically." on may 1st 1969.. he and six others took over the administration building in order to get the attention of then president rankin. their demands included: lowering tuition, establishing a black studies program, open dorm visitation, more academic freedom for professors, better food service and more hours for the recreation center. the demands were granted after hours of protesting. what started as an idea made a major impact on the school's history. " i don't think i realized 50 years later we would be talking about it so." now, he hopes that future students uphold the legacy.. and continue to fight for equality. sot: "i think there's still some room to go. i think we need to stay vigilant and keep building the bonds of togetherness and hopefully they're doing that."> wright says that."> they're doing and hopefully they're doing that."> wright says that."> they're doing that."> wright says the school has come a long way... and he hopes that they only continue to grow through time. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch,