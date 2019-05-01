Clear

Commissioners select location for new Vigo County Jail

Commissioners select location for new Vigo County Jail

Posted: May. 1, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Commissioners select location for new Vigo County Jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're we're following breaking news out of vigo county tonight... that's where commissioners have just selected the location for a new vigo county jail. good evening and thanks for joining us. just into the newsroom. vigo county commissioners have selected the location for the proposed new jail. right now plans are to place it at 500 west honey creek drive. it's the back side of the former stu's golf course. you're looking at a map of the area right now. vigo county commissioners are asking to buy this property for around 510-thousand dollars. now that the decision is made...the vigo county council has to approve it. the request should be on the agenda for the may 14th council meeting. the decision on the jail comes as vigo county leaders find themselves in the middle of a lawsuit. inmates at the current jail claimed the conditions are unconstitutional. vigo county leaders considered other sites. they included the jail's current location and the former thompson's honda property across the street. there was also a location near the terre haute federal penitentiary. officials say they're happy with their final choice. "utilities were all very close. the infrastructure's there. you can shoot right up first street now since the road's all cleared up. it's nice we think it's a great location." location." it's a great nice we think it's a great location." news 10's sarah lehman will have much more and reaction from today's decision. it's coming up tonight on news 10 on my fox 10
