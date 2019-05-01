Speech to Text for Green Book actor set to be featured speaker for ISU commencement

whether it's whether it's accepting "an academy award".. or, "your college degree at graduation".. no matter "what life stage you're in".. there's always value "in chasing your dreams"! that's the message "mike hatton" plans to share "at indiana state university's upcoming commencement ceremony". "hatton" is "an i-s-u" and "news 10 alum". he's also "an academy award winner" for his work in the movie "green book". while he's achieved a lot.. he remembers sitting in those same seats at i-s-u.. nervous.. about what's to come in the real world. /////// //////// "i didn't know anything, so i was really scared, but at the same time i took a couple of big leaps. you know, and one of them was moving out west, and once i got here i found people who supported that dream as well... it's intimidating when you're about to leave college." /////// "spring commencement" at indiana state university "is saturday, may 11th". an early congratulations to all