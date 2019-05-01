Speech to Text for Washington students complete workplace simulation project

students.. for preparing preparing students.. for the future. that's what teachers "at washington high school" are hoping to accomplish "with a workplace simulation project". News 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. "wha this project entails" and "how it works". "for the last two months.. washington high school students have been working hand-in-hand with professionals here at daviess community hospital. as that project wraps up, it is giving students an extra grip on their future." this year's workplace simulation was the first for washington high school. groups of students from math and science classes took part. each group was tasked with addressing the flu in washington. in the simulation, students were challenged with informing different age groups about the illness. groups conveyed this message through a number of different mediums. this includes websites, tv interviews, and brochures to name a few. today each group presented their final product to daviess community hospital staff. staff members say the materials put together by students may even be used by the hospital in the future. "it was great. we would like to hire some of them actually. having the younger generation look at something like the flu and put that together, it was great. it gave us some ideas." "at the top of the hour i'll have how one student feels about the project and how it is helping her plan for her future. in washington, gary brian news 10."