Speech to Text for Healthy Kids Day at the Y

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

commodity groups" were included. "if" you're running out of ideas to keep the kids active during summer vacation... the local y-m-c-a is here to help! "healthy kids day" is "this coming saturday" at the vigo and clay county "y". "organizers say".. it's a kick-off to summer. "free giveaways", "activities", and "snacks" wi be in store for you and your family. it's also a chance to browse around and learn about different programs the "y" offers. ////// ////// "as we go into summer, some kids can be idle with school out, that the ymca is here to help you to stay healthy, stay active, stay engaged, through summer camp and through our programs all summer long." /////// "healthy kids day" is this saturday, may 4th from to "10"-o'clock in the morning until noon. weather permitting... activities will be outside. but.. "if" it does rain.. expect all activities to be moved "inside"