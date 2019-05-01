Speech to Text for Vermillion County kids step outside of the classroom

"at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "the outdoors" turned into a classroom "for vermillion county students" this morning. that's where kids got a lesson "in agriculture" from th pros. "today" was "k-day" "at the vermillion county fairgrounds'. it was hosted "by the soil and water conservation district". nearly "200"-kindergartners learned about "livestock", "so health", "water quality", and "where food comes from". ////// ////// "we went to learn about bees and to see how important that is. again, this ties back into our units of study when we learned about pumpkins in the fall, the apple orchards and back to how important those bees and the benefit of the honey we get from that." ////// more than "15"-volunteers helped out with this event at the fairgrounds. and nearly all "of the indiana ag