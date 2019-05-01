Speech to Text for Remembering Birch Bayh in Indianapolis memorial

people are paying tribute to a man.. with a lasting legacy in the hoosier state.. and beyond. former u-s senator "birch bayh" died "on march 14th". "today" there was a special memorial "in indianapolis". news 10's "richard solomon".. continues our coverage of bayh's life.. and how he's being remembered. ////// ////// < hundreds of people gathered here at the indiana statehouse today, to honor former u-s senator "birch bayh". during the ceremony, it was clear that this one man has left an impact for generations to come. the tribute was filled with emotion.. there were tears, but also smiles as the crowd thought back on found memories.. many people shared how senator bayh impacted their lives indianapolis mayor joe hogsett recalled how the senator had a love for ice cream and knew where every dairy queen was across the state of indiana. it lit the room with smiles and laughter bayh served three terms as a u.s. senator... and authored two constitutional amendments. one of them was title nine which dealt with women's education and athletic rights. people spoke highly of him and that work at the memorial his theme in the 74 campaign was how to make a difference everybody has to to make a difference and i've taken that with me to try make a difference in my life cause i saw what a difference he made now...uh he's brought equality not just in athletics but in every realm of higher education. now a big majority of all college students in america are women and he lot to do with that coming up at the top of the hour we'll hear from some of the bayh family and what this day means to them. reporting in indianapolis, i'm news 10's richard solomon.> //////