Speech to Text for Statehouse holding a public memorial for late U.S. Senator Birch Bayh on Wednesday

happening happening today--people will gather at the statehouse to pay their respects to the former senator, birch bayh. bayh passed away last month at age 91. that's after complications with "pneumonia." news 10's abby kirk is live at indiana state university this morning to tell us about services. /////// jon, alia- the "bayh college of education" stands tall in honor of the entire bayh family "here" on "i-s-u's campus." bayh helped shape i-s-u into what it is today educational opportunites for women in america. birch bayh help create whats called "title 9". it's prohibits discrimination on the basis of "sex." this landmark federal legislation opened so many doors for "women." services are underway this morning. a "public" memorial service will be held at the indiana statehouse in indianapolis at noon today. that's at the south atrium of the statehouse. the service "is" open to the public... no r-s-v-p- is required. news 10 plans to be at the service. we will continue to bring you coverage both on-air and online at w-t-h-i tv dot com. a message from those who knew "birch bayh" best...in our next half hour. live