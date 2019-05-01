Clear

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Top Headlines for May 1st

Posted: May. 1, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

happening today -- services for former senator birch bayh. he passed away last month at the age of 91. a public memorial service will be held at the indiana statehouse in indianapolis starting at noon. news 10's abby kirk is live at indiana state university where bayh left quite an impact. she's outside the "bayh college of education" building with services jon, alia- several paid their respects last week at a tribute held here in terre haute to a man that left a lasting impact on the nation but also right here in vigo county. another tribute is planned for today. a public memorial service will be held at the indiana statehouse in indianapolis at noon today. that's at the south atrium of the statehouse. the service is open to the public. no r-s-v-p- is required. our very own news 10's richard solomon plans to be at that service. he will continue to bring your coverage both on-air and online at wthitv.com.

////

u-s senator todd young and mike braun both of Indiana introduced a resolution honoring richard lugar. the former indiana senator passed away sunday morning. the senate passed that resolution unanimously. mr. lugar served 36 years as a member of the u-s senate. to read the resolution in its entirety go to our website, wthitv.com

////

at least two people are dead after a shooting on the university of north carolina-charlotte campus. it happened near the end of what had been the last day of spring classes. witnesses say a gunman opened fire inside a building. four others were wounded. Twenty-two year old trystan terrell is in custody, and police believe he acted alone.

////

happening today - after months of discussion - we could find out the location for a new vigo county jail. the county council will then consider that chosen location at its next regular meeting on may 14th. potential locations for the new jail are the old golf course behind the honey creek mall, the former thompson honda dealership combined with the current location, and state road 63 and springhill.

///

here in vigo county - all systems are "a-go" for next tuesday's primary election here in indiana. the county election board conducted a public test on all voting equipment yesterday. the test was needed after changes were made to the ballot a couple of weeks ago. you may recall "tess brooks-stephens" name was listed after "cheryl loudermilk" on the original ballot. it's required by state law names be listed alphabetically. the vigo county clerk's office told us early voting numbers are way down. for a list of voting centers in terre haute go to our website. you can also call your county clerk's office.

////

the measles outbreak continues to spread. Now a statewide standing order is issued making it easier for adults to get vaccinated in indiana. that means adults can now get the m-m-r vaccine from any pharmacy that carries it without a prescription. health experts say measles can be serious, and there is no treatment or cure. the highly infectious disease has sickened more than 700 people across 22 states. that includes one person in indiana.

///

a traffic alert for some terre haute drivers this morning. sycamore street at north 14th street is now closed. crews are working on sewer repairs. the road is not expected to reopen until monday.

////

it'll be another day of scattered showers and storms. it'll be windy; with gusts getting close to 30 miles per hour. highs today get into the mid-70s. then, showers and storms continue tonight; heavy rain looks possible overnight. lows tonight drop to 62. showers likely again tomorrow; highs getting into the mid 70s.

