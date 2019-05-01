Speech to Text for Occasional rain and storms. Becoming windy. High: 76°

Wednesday: Occasional rain and storms. Becoming windy. High: 76° Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms continue. Low: 61° Thursday: More showers and storms. High: 74° Detailed Forecast: Very unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days. Expect rain and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Some of the storms could be strong. This pattern is expected to last until Thursday night. In the meantime, daytime highs will be in the 70s and overnight lows will be in the 60s.