Occasional rain and storms. Becoming windy. High: 76°

Very unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days. Expect rain and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 6:29 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 6:37 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Occasional rain and storms. Becoming windy. High: 76° Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms continue. Low: 61° Thursday: More showers and storms. High: 74° Detailed Forecast: Very unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days. Expect rain and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Some of the storms could be strong. This pattern is expected to last until Thursday night. In the meantime, daytime highs will be in the 70s and overnight lows will be in the 60s.
Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
