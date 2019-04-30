Speech to Text for Sullivan baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ranked panthers, six-five in 10 innings... sullivan was looking to stay perfect in wic play....they entertained south putnam... alex cooks was ringing up the south put batters....the eagle hitters had no chance against the arrows ace.... cooks struck out eight in five innings of shutout baseball... before inclement weather rolled in.... this game was called in the fifth, it's a final sullivan 8-nothing