Speech to Text for Shakamak baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

riverton parke baseball entered the week as one of five wabash valley teams ranked.... the class 1a, sixth ranked panthers visited shakamak... bottom first dre-ven cox crushes a two-run double to the fence in left....that was part of a three-run inning for the lakers... shakamak decided to test the arm of rp catcher person barnes....big mistake, that runner had no chance.... levi webb looked great early for shakamak....the lakers pitcher get the batter swinging for the strikeout.... this game went extra innings, it was shakamak knocking off the state