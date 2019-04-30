Speech to Text for Terre Haute church set to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in a family-friendly atmosphere

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

terre haute. a local church is reaching out to the community for a day of fun. "nueva vida iglesia" is having a special event called festival de mayo. it's happening this saturday in vigo county. the goal is to celebrate cinco de mayo a little early in a family atmosphere. the church will have food, vendors, and activities for kids and music. church leaders say they hope to reach out to the latino community in terre haute, while celebrating culture. 08:53:41,06 "we would like every hispanic to know that we're here to serve you guys and to let you know about another group of people here who are willing to do activities for hispanics to enjoy. " again the event is this saturday at nueva vida church in terre haute. it's located at 18-51 north chamberlain road. to find more information...call the number on your