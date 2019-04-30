Speech to Text for More sculpted Coca-Cola bottles will start popping up around Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

see more you'll soon see more painted coca-cola bottles around terre haute... the root family showed off the 10 new sculptures today.. the family owns the glass company that designed the original coca-cola bottle.. it's a part of the effort to make terre haute known as the birthplace of the bottle. local artists designed each sculpture uniquly for the sponsor.. "its an honor to be a part of the community like terre haute to want me to do something like this. i can provide to the community with all the ones that we have now that are already well established. i'm honored to be a part of it." crews will be working over the next couple of weeks to place the sculptures around town. there are already 27 coca-cola bottle sculptures around