Speech to Text for ISU Building to get renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an old classroom building on indiana state university's campus will soon be renovated.. the indiana general assembly approved its 20-19..20-21 budget bill last week.. and that included an increase in operating allocations for i-s-u. and a proposed renovation to dreiser hall. that's the building that houses student media...a theater..classrooms..and much more.. it was built in 19-50.. university leaders say the renovations are important to keep the building running. "it is an example of all in one place the experiental learning focus we have at indiana state university. it's really what creates that career readiness quality of our graduates. and so much of that is going on in that building." the university will receive 18-point-4 million dollars in fee replacement from the state.. the project will replace old mechanical and electrical systems... repair the outside of the building....and