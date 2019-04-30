Speech to Text for Vaccines available in many Indiana pharmacies without RX

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

springhill. it's been almost 20 years since we've seen a measles and mumps outbreak. now, it's spreading through the united states again. but today indiana's health commissioner has made it easier to get the vaccine. in tonights health alert.. news 10's sarah lehman is live in the to you. news 10 back sarah lehman newsroom sarah lehman news 10 back to you. applications are now available for are now