Speech to Text for Local homeschooled students take to the stage for Seussical the Musical, Jr.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many of dr. seuss's famous characters are coming to life thanks to a group of local children. "children singing" home schoolers for the advancement of theatric art is a local non profit. we caught up with the group today at a local church. that's where home schooled students were in the middle of rehearsal for seussical the musical, jr. the show features the cat in the hat and horton the elephant. the play will take place may 10th, 11th and 12th. it'll happen at 3 pm at "maple avenue united methodist church" in terre haute. tickets are