Speech to Text for Terre Haute street closed for sewer repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

1st of this year. we have a note to pass along to you in this evening's traffic alert... that's as crews are working on one terre haute road. sycamore street at north 14th street is now closed. you're looking at a map of the area. crews are working on sewer repairs. the road is not expected to be back open until may 6th.