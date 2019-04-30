Clear
Terre Haute street closed for sewer repairs

Terre Haute street closed for sewer repairs

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

1st of this year. we have a note to pass along to you in this evening's traffic alert... that's as crews are working on one terre haute road. sycamore street at north 14th street is now closed. you're looking at a map of the area. crews are working on sewer repairs. the road is not expected to be back open until may 6th.
