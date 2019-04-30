Speech to Text for Girl Scout leaders visit Terre Haute

violence and trouble in the classroom. girl scout leaders make pit stops all around the hoosier state today. they're seeing what different communities have to offer. here in terre haute.. their morning began at the children's museum. the goal was to learn what this generation of girls care about within the community. the girl scouts also looked into opportunities within educational growth and the local workforce. the purpose was to find ways to better serve today's young girls and their future. "all of our communities have unique gifts, and unique challenges, and a unique culture to each and every one of them. and that's important to understand as leader of an organization that serves vastly different locations." girl scout leaders also visited the candles museum and terre