Speech to Text for Public election test in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the search will resume later this year. we are "1"-week away from the primary municipal elections here in indiana. that tops today's "election alert". this afternoon.. vigo county election officials conducted a public test of voting equipment. you may recall.. a judge ordered changes to the ballot in the race between "tess brooks stephens" and "cheryl loudermilk". "brooks-stephens" was listed after "loudermilk" on th original ballot. it's required by state law names be listed alphabetically. the clerk's office said someone made changes to "brooks- stephens'" candidacy application. police are still investigating "who" altered the