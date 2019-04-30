Speech to Text for ISU says it will continue the search for new police chief later this year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

15th. the search for a new police leader at indiana state university has wrapped up. but.. there's not a replacement! the university sent an update today saying the search for chief of police has closed. there was not an offer extended to a candidate. currenty chief "joe newport" will now remain in the position through december 1st.