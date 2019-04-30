Speech to Text for County leaders set to update federal judge on jail progress

news 10. vigo county leaders will update a federal judge tomorrow. they plan to report on the progress of the ongoing jail project. commissioners are currently looking over and comparing appraisals for the potential project sites. work was done on "3"-properties to see if building a jail would be possible. commissioners say they plan to speak with the property owners to discuss selling options. "still we're waiting on garmong company, that is the general contractor, to give us some ideas on costs at each site. because sites different, sewers different, all the amenities depends how much you got to spend." sites being considered include "state road 63 and springhill"... the old golf course behind "honey creek mall" and the former "thompson honda" dealership. leaders say they plan to have an official location around may