How is all of this rain impacting farmers?

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 5:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

see "april showers bring may flowers".. but for farmers.. all of those extra showers are not necessarily a good thing. farmers are now struggling to plant their crops for the season. as may rolls around.. it's even more critical to get out in the fields. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from a local farm with what this means for farmers. jordan.. "we wish the markets would respond and say holy crap we might not get this crop planted and let's run the markets a little bit but so far they have their faith in us that we're going to get the job done and normally the american farmer does and we're proud of that so we're gonna work hard to get it done and get it in the ground and to do the best we can." burbrink says it is tough to watch the days go by without knowing if you're going to be able to start planting. now coming up at 6 i'll share what he plans to do once his farm sees some sunlight. reporting live in vigo county, jordan kudisch,
