Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

possible for the afternoon; thunderstorms may mix in with the activity. looks like the rain becomes heavier and more widespread tonight with lows staying mild at 65. then, showers are likely again tomorrow, warmer, with a high at 76. mild again tomorrow night at 62 - unsettled weather for the remainder of the week. a few scattered showers are possible for the afternoon; thunderstorms may mix in with the activity. looks like the rain becomes heavier and more widespread tonight with lows staying mild at 65. then, showers are likely again tomorrow, warmer, with a high at 76. mild again tomorrow night at 62 - unsettled weather for the remainder a few scattered showers are possible for the afternoon; thunderstorms may mix in with the activity. looks like the rain becomes heavier and more widespread tonight with lows staying mild at 65. then, showers are likely again tomorrow, warmer, with a high at 76. mild again tomorrow night at 62 - unsettled weather for the remainder of the week. now.. here's a quick check