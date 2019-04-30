Speech to Text for Fandom First Friday, Downtown Terre Haute 5pm-9pm

your doctor. talks <alia talks with stephanie pence, coordinator for downtown terre haute about first friday. this month's theme is "fandom". it happens this friday from 5 until 9 p.m. at various locations in downtown terre haute. fandom prom for ages 12-19 at vigo county public library fairy tale activities at terre haute children's museum, $5/admission isu book store has a costume contest - nightmare before christmas elvis presley triburte show dress up as harry potter, get a treat at saratoga anything goes art show at arts illiana downtown ride starting at griffin bike park student art show and more at the swope 232-2391>