Speech to Text for Union Hospital's NICU installs web cameras that allow parents to watch their baby at all times

problem get resolved. union hospital has introduced a new way for families and friends to keep an eye on their babies while they stay in the "newborn intensive care unit." "15" nic-view" cameras were recently installed allowing parents... grandparents and other family members to see their baby through a live stream. news 10's abby kirk is live at union hospital outside the "nicu". she explains how this electronic device is already impacting a local family. abby... it can be difficult for parents to be separated from their newborns... but, "now" new technology is making parents feel a little bit more at ease. it allows them to check on their baby when they can't be at the hospital. < *nat* for parents shelby and william tharp...it's like clockwork. *nat* hour by hour...is spent "here" in the "nicu" at union hospital. *nat* one of their biggest joys... happens to come in a tiny package. "it was a huge shock. it was a huge shock.." "mallory" was born three weeks premature. just a little more than 4 pounds. she's been in the nicu for "50 days." "every parent wants their perfectly healthy baby and you know, the things that we had planned for the last nine months... ." it's been an emotional journey. mallory also has down syndrome and a rare heart defect. *nat* "pretty much all day and every day we're here and then we spend the evenings with our son." the tharps also have a "3-year old" son--who has yet t meet "mallory" in person. "we turned it on for the first time we showed him and he was like 'who's taking care of her mommy?" they may not be able to take their baby girl home just yet, but their able to keep a close eye on her at all times. *nat* union health foundation provided a grant for a new camera system in union hospital's "nicu." it gives parents an on-demand, video only view of their babies. "the camera at least helps in showing those friends and our support system that 'hey this is where she is, she's doing great. she's in great hands here." the "nic-view" system is a live-streaming webcam that sits above the baby's incubator. parents can login on a computer or a mobile device with a passcode for the times they can't be at the bedside. "every night we do and every morning we do." *nat* the tharps say, the new technology assures them they'll never miss a moment of their life's little blessing. > nurses here say that the cameras were needed to keep that parent bond strong. it also eases anxiety for parents. union hospital is the first hopstial in the wabash valley to have these "nicu" web cameras. live in terre haute, ak, news 10.