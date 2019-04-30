Speech to Text for Golden Apple: Teaching Probability in North Clay Middle School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

< the "probability" of two teachers from the same school winning a golden apple award the same year is very low. but it happened. this year...two teachers from north clay middle school in brazil, indiana won a golden apple award. one of "those" educators knows all about "probability". russell true is described as a "pillar of the school". weaving real-life lessons into mathematics. //// if you've been looking for "x"...it's right here in russel true's algebra class russell true's right here in for "x"...it's been looking for "x"...it's right here in russel true's algebra class at north clay middle school. on this day....mr. true is teaching probability. you can use the mathematical term in card games, soccer, sports betting. but more importantly...in real life. ...probability is about making a choice and so every time you make a choice, that's using probability. when you decide whether to talk to your friend a little longer or whether to come to class..you're thinking about..gee what's the probability that i'm going to be late? mr. true has been weaving in real-world lessons with math at north clay since the school opened... 35 years ago. some students say he's like a "grandpa" to them. and just like a grandfather...he wants his students to "get it" and succeed. ...it you don't get them to see how they need it..you're going nowhere. ...this is one of those topics that isn't just a bunch of dumb math questions for math class. this is stuff you can use every minute of every day. ...how do we always say it? where will i use this? he shows them those real life examples so they can relate... true says he worked a number of different jobs growing up...retail, construction. gardening. he uses those experiences to relate math to kids as much as possible. ...some of the kids who are a little low in the academics excel at hands on.. so when i can show them how you can use the pythagorean theorem to square a deck that you're gonna build or how to make sure the shingles on your roof line up...just another way to reach them... russell true says he fell in love with this age group. middle schoolers can be a goofy bunch he says...allowing him to be goofy as well. but it's his fun ways that touch these students the most. ...he puts in stories that we've never heard of and makes it funny for everyone so we all pay attention... ...he takes you under his wing and he'll show you how to do things.... ...if they're at ease and enjoying themselves..then they're gonna learn more and when we get to the hard stuff they're more likely to listen to me because they remember the enjoyable parts... the odds of probability put russell true in the classroom. changing young lives in clay county for decades. earning him a 20-19 golden apple award. a special thanks to photojournalist tony kassissieh for his help on our stories. tomorrow we go to a terre haute school to present another golden