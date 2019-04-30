Speech to Text for Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

announcer: welcome to prime real estate with jane rowe realty. host: hello folks, and welcome to this week's edition of prime real estate with jane rowe realty. we're in a beautiful home in new goshen, indiana, and we find jane waiting in this wonderful kitchen. jane, how are you today? jane rowe: good, how are you doing? host: i'm great, and we're in a great house. tell us where we are. jane rowe: i love this house. we're out in new goshen, so it's only 10 minutes from my office to get here. people always think it's far out, it's such an easy travel, and we're about half-a-mile off the highway-63. host: tell me about this beautiful kitchen we're standing in. jane rowe: this house was purchased, and over six years was totally redone. he is a skilled craftsman, top end of everything, light fixtures, furnace. the roofing's been redone, skylights taken out, and chimney taken out, and roof redone over those. new drywall, beautiful hardwoods. it's contemporary, there's three levels, open catwalk upstairs. two bedroom up there with a bath, the main level has the master bedroom and a bath. and downstairs is another room that can be a bedroom, and then you have a family room, a bath, and a little area that could be a kitchenette. host: as soon as you walk into this house, you can just feel how well everything's done, how nice everything is. like you said, everything's top-notch. jane rowe: crisp clean lines, lots of open space, and lots of natural light. very low utility bills, total electric, we're on city water, fayette water, and we have a septic system. so you only have electric bill here, and your water bill. host: talk about that master suite, it feels like a resort, it's unbelievable. jane rowe: he spent a lot of time and money in there, it's all hand-sanded tongue-in-groove wood. very light, the windows are left minimal coverings, and you can hear the birds chirping, and the sun come in. then there's this beautiful shower, the shower door was all glass, it just slides so gently. cathedral ceilings in there, it's beautiful. closeted stools. host: that's probably my favorite part of the whole house, i think it's really cool in there. jane rowe: it's very tranquil, the whole property is. you sit on the decks, you're off of your road, new goshen avenue. it sits back about, what? two blocks, maybe. and then it opens us, so there's this narrow drive coming back with woods, you don't really realize this home's gonna be back here. so it's very secluded. host: it sits on an acre, you said? so there's some room around it. jane rowe: and then the neighbors have a lake, and you get a view. and it's out all your windows on this east side, it's beautiful. host: it really is. a big house, jane, a good price, it's ready for its new owner. jane rowe: yes. come and view it. host: thanks. jane rowe: thank you. host: we have been to a lot of properties through the years here on prime real estate, and this one really pops off the pave, ladies and gentleman. jane, tell us where we are. jane rowe: we're out on basinger drive at rocky fork lake, between park and clay counties. host: and we're outside around the fire pit right now, you see the beautiful lake behind us. ladies and gentleman, this is what you're paying for. the outdoor scenery here is marvelous. jane rowe: it is. it's from most, all the windows are new, and you can enjoy the view from almost every room. host: the one thing i noticed when we were driving back here, there's a lot of houses back here on the lake, this one's got some land to it. it's spread out, you're not real close to your neighbors. there's some space along the lake front. jane rowe: it's .80 acres, and it all winds around the perimeter here of this little, what do you call it? lee goddard: and a deck, on the summer time ... host: the deck is great, a nice big deck out there. come and get this one, folks, while you've still got a shot. ross: travis, i'm sweating walking around this massive historic property on the north side of town. travis behem: you're right, ross. here we are in the historic markle house, located on mill dam road, it's across from the mill dam park. built in 1840 by franklin markle, who was abraham's son, an early seller for vigo county. ross: on almost six acres, you said? travis behem: yes, it's a little over six acres, two parcels. ross: and 4000 finished square feet. travis behem: correct, 2000 square feet per floor, and a full basement. ross: with the brick walls, the hardwoods, the fireplaces, you could go on and on about this house, could have a show onto itself. travis behem: absolutely. ross: we just need to hit a quick couple highlights, travis. what is your favorite part of this house? travis behem: the room we're in here right now is actually what we consider the master bedroom, it's 33-feet long by about 16 feet. you can see great hardwood floors, there's poplar floors all throughout the house, poplar woodwork. it's just a fantastic feature. ross: a historical buff, great house for them. or an entrepreneur that wanted to turn this thing into some kind of wedding venue, an airbnb, this thing has tons and tons of possibilities. travis behem: absolutely. ross: the history in it, the well built craftsmanship. it need a little bit of love to get it going, but what's the price on it? call us and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. lee goddard: hi, we're lee and renee goddard from jane rowe realty. tune into prime real estate sunday morning on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. host: this property on prime real estate with jane rowe realty takes us to the north side of terre haute, we're very close to collett park, jane. jane rowe: yes, we're only a couple houses down from maple avenue on north 8th street, at 2033. host: tell me a little bit about this house, what do you like about it? jane rowe: i just love the sweet owner, she is a doll. she's lived here for decades, and raised her family in this home. she was a crossing guard in this neighborhood. but she's selling her home, we've got about 3000 square feet, three bedrooms on the main level, two baths on the main level. and then there's an upper apartment, it hasn't been used as an apartment for several years, but her son used to live up there. there is a kitchen, bath, and a big room up there. it could be turned back to that, i imagine. host: you could potentially have two places here, if you want to have a rental. jane rowe: yeah, investors are welcome. you could have two, because you've got a three bedroom, and that's what the investors like. host: you bet. close enough to the college, if you want to let college students in here. jane rowe: union hospital, college, you're near twelve points, collett park area, the north 3rd street area. host: i noticed a garage in the back, that's always a plus. jane rowe: two-car garage. host: i love this little backyard, just really nice. because you're right in the middle of town, but it's private back here. it's a nice little sitting area. jane rowe: they fixed it up really nice. and also, this home has a brand new furnace, really good mechanicals. it's ready to go. host: it sounds like it's ready for its next owner. it's a big house, jane, what are we asking for it? travis behem: i think the location's nice, convenient south side. you're right here by, three or four blocks from margaret avenue, and the overpass, it's convenient to anything in the south end. the private setting's really nice too, for in town. host: $59,900 is what we're talking? travis behem: absolutely. host: let's get a buyer in here now. thanks, guys. host: 2155 clay, listed at $59,900. this is a great area of terre town, it's an affordable home at $59,900 with two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage on a corner lot. it's a great starter home or retirement home. it's a one-level house with a newer kitchen, bath, and mechanicals. it's even got a great workshop area in the garage. host: 3117 franklin street, listed at $59,900. this affordable two-bedroom cottage on the east side of 25th street, it has a living room, dining room, two bedrooms, a kitchen and a laundry/bath combo. good sized rooms, that includes the kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. it has a lovely covered front porch, and covered back porch entrance. small partial basement, and an updated hvac system. the shed in the backyard comes with it, as well. are you looking for your first home? 2201 8th avenue in terre haute, listed at $33,900. this property is currently hair with flair salon. this commercial property is situated on a corner lot, with a large amount of on-site parking. it offers endless opportunities for the next owner. the salon currently has seven stations on the main floor, and five additional rooms. some of them are even private rooms designed for an office, nail prep, shampoo stations and drying. this property has a great floor plan, if you wanted to convert it into a boutique or an office building. there are tons of possibilities here for an entrepreneur wanting to generate extra income or start their own business. call kelsey rich today to see this one. host: 4414 north 16th street in terre haute, listed at $11,999. two vacant lots on the north side being sold as-is. this is a great opportunity to build, the vacant lot includes well, septic, and electric is already run to this property.