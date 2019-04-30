All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

teresa pitts pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in the death of 77-year -old alice "anita" oswald. that means she will do time in prison. pitts admitted to assisting her brother, kenneth pitts, after the terre haute woman's murder. police said she helped hide him from authorities. oswald went missing in november 2017. pitts' other charge of obstruction of justice will be dropped with the new agreement. her brother will appear in court for a jury trial in october.

clinton city police need your help in finding who's responsible for spray painting words on the outside walls of the sacred heart church. it happened saturday evening. one wall has a message about sexual relations with boys. church leaders told us crews quickly cleaned up the graffiti. police say the church's surveillance camera showed a person wearing a hood. call the clinton police department if you have any information.

there are concerns this morning over clay city, indiana's wastewaster system. that's after fuel oil, or diesel fuel has somehow gotten into the system. a reminder to residents -- if you have an old oil tank - check to make sure it is not leaking. if you see someone dumping fuel call dispatch at the numbers on your screen.

happening today - attorneys for vigo county will file an update with a federal judge. earlier this month, judge jane magnus-stinson ordered vigo county to update her on the search for a new county jail location. this update must also include how much recreation time jail inmates are getting each day. it must also detail any violent acts that have happened within the jail. the county is considering four sites for a new jail. the county commissioners are set to meet later this morning.

indiana's budget for the next two years has been signed into law. governor eric holcomb signed house bill 10-01 yesterday afternoon. holcomb calls the state's next budget balanced and maintains the state's $2 billion surplus. the new state budget takes effect july 1st.

meanwhile - "house bill 10-15" should be on the governor's desk. this bill would legalize sports wagering. it also allows spectacle entertainment to move both of its casinos in gary. one would locate on an interstate in gary. the other would come to terre haute. governor holcomb tells us he's carefully reading the bill word by word to make sure it benefits the state. even if he does sign it it's still not a done deal. voters in vigo county must first approve a casino by ballot referendum. that could happen this fall or next spring.

indiana governor eric holcomb has ordered flags be flown at half staff until former senator richard lugar's funeral services. those services have not been announced yet. lugar died at the age of 87 on sunday. yesterday - a ceremony was held in indianapolis to honor the life and legacy of lugar. the event was at the recently dedicated "richard g. lugar plaza" on the south-side of the city-county building in indianapolis. dozens of political and civic leaders attended.

Fifteen “nic-view” cameras were recently installed in union hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. it allows parents, grandparents, and other family members to see their baby through a live stream. news 10's abby kirk is live at union hospital with what this means for families. abby? babies born prematurely or with medical complications can spend weeks or even months at the nicu. That makes it difficult for families to always be by their baby's side. well now they can have access to their child at all times. union health foundation provided nearly $70,000 to fund a new camera system in union hospitals "nicu." it gives parents an on-demand, video only view of their babies. the "nic-view" system is a live-streaming webcam that sits above the baby's incubator. parents can login on a computer or a mobile device with a passcode for the times they can't be at the bedside. the passcode can be shared with family and friends so they too can keep a close eye. union hospittal is the first hospital in the wabash valley to have cameras. they're the ninth hospital in the state. currently there are 230 hospitals in the u-s that offer this service. we'll post a link our website for more information. that's at wthitv.com live at union hospital in terre haute, ak, news 10.