Scattered showers and possible storms. High: 72°

A stationary front accompanied by an area of low pressure drifting along it will keep the weather unsettled for our last few days of April.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:35 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 6:38 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday: Scattered showers and possible storms. High: 72°

Tuesday night: Scatered showers and thundershowers possible. A warmer night. Low: 64°

Wednesday: Continued showers and storms. Warm and windy. High: 76°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front accompanied by an area of low pressure drifting along it will keep the weather unsettled for our last few days of April. This weather-maker, will bring daily chances for showers and thundershowers. It also appears likely that thunderstorms could be a part of the mix. Day time temperatures for the next several days will reach into the 70s with overnight lows staying mild as well.

Showers storms, rainy and warm.
