Speech to Text for Marshall vs Casey Softball and Baseball

games.. **that's what we've got over at marshall.. lions' softball hosting casey-westfield in a little illini showdown.. **the warriors first on the board in this one.. laney gowin grounds to short.. but she's got the wheels.. gowin beats the throw to first and drives in a run for casey-westfield.. **claire maulding throwing gas today for the warriors.. 2nd inning she records three-straight strikeouts.. the warriors' first six outs all recorded on maulding k's.. **she's doing it all for the warriors.. in the 3rd inning.. that's maulding at the plate.. she drives one down the third base line.. another run comes in to score.. casey is rolling.. **addie brasier keeps the hits coming.. she lines this one into right field for another warrior rbi.. casey softball takes care of business on the road.. warriors win 13-nothing. **the two rivals.. casey and marshall.. squaring off on the baseball diamond tonight.. **and how about the defense from the lions in the 3rd.. chopper over to connor hefner at 2nd.. he fields it and starts off the 4-5-3 double play.. that ends the inning.. game still scoreless.. **bottom 3 now.. jacob titus gets ahold of a pitch for marshall.. you see the fielder racing towards the fence.. but there's nothing he can do.. it's gone.. a solo home run gives us the first score of the game.. **6th inning.. warriors trail 3-oh now.. a-j stepina.. he hits it deep.. all the way to the wall in center field.. jud richards scores for casey-westfield.. they're right back in this game.. **until the bottom of the 6th that is.. gabe spires with two runners on.. bids adieu to that one.. dinger to left center.. it's a three run shot.. marshall scores six in the bottom of the 6th.. warriors