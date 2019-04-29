Speech to Text for Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to follow in mid-june. a local food bank has received a major boost to help meet the community's needs... catholic charities has opened a new food bank in terre haute.. there was a ribbon cutting for the new facility today.. it was possible through the "closing the meal gap" campaign the new facility will allow the organization to store and distribute more food than the previous one.. "we effectivly reach about 32,000 individuals. but we know there is about 41,000. so there's quite a bit of a gap there. of a bout a 9,000. but by building a larger facility we can then bring in more food, and distribute more food so it can get to the households that need it." organizers are looking at ways they can use the previous space for their other programs. the new facility could be up