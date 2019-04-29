Clear

Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to follow in mid-june. a local food bank has received a major boost to help meet the community's needs... catholic charities has opened a new food bank in terre haute.. there was a ribbon cutting for the new facility today.. it was possible through the "closing the meal gap" campaign the new facility will allow the organization to store and distribute more food than the previous one.. "we effectivly reach about 32,000 individuals. but we know there is about 41,000. so there's quite a bit of a gap there. of a bout a 9,000. but by building a larger facility we can then bring in more food, and distribute more food so it can get to the households that need it." organizers are looking at ways they can use the previous space for their other programs. the new facility could be up
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Rainy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marshall vs Casey Softball and Baseball

Image

Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Chances and Services holds Appreciation Night

Image

Clearing the line of sight for the new Coca-Cola mural

Image

Fighting Poverty in the Wabash Valley

Image

Indiana's governor talks about the gaming bill

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Changes coming to Gregg Park in Vincennes

Image

New Clabber Girl sign on the way back

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says