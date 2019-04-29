Clear

Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

here's a look thanks s. thunderstormpossible in amounts higher inch, except quarter of an tenth and between a amounts rainfall as 20 mph. new gusts as high 13 mph, with south wind 9 to low around 64. cloudy, with a s. mostly thunderstormshowers and chance of a 50 percent tuesday night s. thunderstormpossible in amounts higher inch, except tenth of an less than a amounts of rainfall 60%. new precipitation is chance of the afternoon. southeast in mph becoming wind around 8 northeast high near 75. cloudy, with a before 8am. s likely, mainly thunderstormshowers and tuesday s. thunderstormpossible in amounts higher inch, except tenth of an less than a amounts of rainfall 60%. new precipitation is chance of the evening. northeast in mph becoming wind around 6 southwest west around 55. with a low after. cloudy, thunderstorm and possibly a showers likely s, then thunderstormshowers and a chance of tonight tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after. cloudy, with a low around 55. west southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. cloudy, with a high near 75. northeast wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. south wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thanks weather...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
