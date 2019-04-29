Clear

Chances and Services holds Appreciation Night

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

city leaders to get the billboard removed. a local organization is giving back to those who have worked hard to help keep it going. chances and services for youth hosted an "appreciation night." "case-ee" helps at-risk kids have a chance at a better life.. they gave awards, and scholarships to donors and volunteers to show their thanks. volunteers say they're just happy to help! "if you have the ability to help, then you should do so. and i think that if you see that there is a need, and that there is anything that you can do to help with that need its your responsibility to do so." if you'd like to get involved with the organization, we'll link you to some of the ways you can do so
