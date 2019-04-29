Speech to Text for Clearing the line of sight for the new Coca-Cola mural

those arrangements have not been announced. you can now easily see the coca-cola mural on the side of the vigo county historical museum in downtown terre haute... crews took down the billboard in the square donuts parking lot earlier today.. the mural was completed last may... museum leaders say they worked with