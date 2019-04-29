Speech to Text for Indiana's governor talks about the gaming bill

of child services. new for you tonight at 6.. the governor also gave the state his thoughts on this past session of the general assembly. he talked about hate crime legislation that passed, as well as the controversial gaming bill. news 10's jon swaner asked the governor about the gaming bill. he brings us his reaction from the indiana statehouse. /////// < indiana's gaming bill saw it all this session... several hearings, a conference committee, countless amendments, and even a name change from senate bill 5-52 to house bill 10-15. governor holcomb made himself available to the media monday afternoon. news organizations from all over the state made the trip to hear his thoughts on everything from the state budget, to the hate crime law that passed this session, to the aforementioned gaming bill. if holcomb signs this bill, that would legalize sports wagering and possibly bring a casino to terre haute. this comes if spectacle entertainment chooses to relocate one of its gary, indnana casinos inland. governor holcomb found hmself caught in the web of controversy spun by the indiana gaming bill. spectacle entertainment chartered private jets and flew the governor twice on flights totalling in the tens of thousands of dollars. still, he didn't back away from our questions about the bill's future once it makes it to his desk. i want to make sure the state of indiana is the winner.. and i have to read the bill word for word, and i'm not there yet. holcomb can choose to veto the bill, or he can simply not sign it... which allows the bill to become law. if the bill becomes law, a casino for terre haute is not yet a done deal. local voters must approve a casino as part of a referendum. that could happen this fall or next spring. from the indiana statehouse, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you.> /////// several indiana