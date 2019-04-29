Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a chance of showers and a chance of tonight tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after. cloudy, with a low around 55. west southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. cloudy, with a high near 75. northeast wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. south wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in