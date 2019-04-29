Clear

Monday Early Forecast

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a chance of showers and a chance of tonight tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after. cloudy, with a low around 55. west southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. cloudy, with a high near 75. northeast wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. south wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after. cloudy, with a low around 55. west southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. cloudy, with a high near 75. northeast wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. south wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. new
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
